What films and TV programmes were shot in Wales in 2022?
- Published
Wales has been given a global platform like never before over the past year.
From Hollywood celebrities speaking the language to the football team appearing at the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.
Perhaps, though, the biggest stars have been the towns, beaches and mountains appearing more often in films and TV.
Many have provided the backdrop for spectacular multimillion pound productions - but why are film companies increasingly choosing Wales?
Those behind a sequel to 1980s Lucasfilm fantasy adventure Willow, a series on Disney+, made full use of everything the country has to offer - from national parks and mountains to forestry, coast and an abbey.
"As far as choosing Wales for locations, I'd argue that first of all it's the landscape," said film critic Gary Slaymaker.
"We've got rural and industrial covered and with Snowdonia, you've got majestic geography that suits fantasy film-making brilliantly.
"The fact that we're closer to London than Ireland probably helps in terms of logistics too, when it comes to companies looking for accessible locations."
He said it made sense for companies such as Cardiff-based Badwolf to use Wales' countryside for its productions such as His Dark Materials, with this having "a knock-on effect" for other companies to follow suit.
In the latest mega-production, it is scenery in six counties that inspires the magical action as actor Warwick Davis battles evil in Willow.
These range from the Taf Fechan Forest in Powys and Morlais Park, Merthyr Tydfil, which are on the edges of the Brecon Beacons National Park, to Eryri (Snowdonia) in Gwynedd.
Coastal areas also feature - the Merthyr Mawr sand dunes in Bridgend county and Pendine Sands, Carmarthenshire, as well as Neath Abbey, which has been used in past productions, including Doctor Who and Merlin.
"We needed this feeling of timelessness and almost an ancient feel. Wales was the perfect place. It's a really unique combination of beauty the country has," said Lucasfilm's general manager Lynwen Brennan.
Ms Brennan, who is also the company's executive vice-president, described the industry in Wales as "really booming right now".
"We've got these great stage facilities, beautiful landscapes, and this great talent in Wales, so that was an amazing combination for us which of course - me being Welsh - I was thrilled to see," she said.
Ms Brennan believes there is probably a place for anyone interested in working in the film industry and urged them to "keep knocking on that door".
Wales' mountains are not just doubling as magical worlds for fantasy adventures - modern dramas, including The Pact, have also used them as their backdrop.
The next to hit our screens will be six-part crime thriller Wolf, in 2023.
Going out firstly on BBC One, it stars Iwan Rheon and Owen Teale and was filmed across south Wales, as well as at studios in Cardiff.
"Wales is the third busiest hub for TV and film production in the UK, which is creating unprecedented demand for skills and talent in a growing sector," said deputy minister for arts and sport, Dawn Bowden.
The country has also been used as the setting for some pivotal moments during World War Two.
War Games, about the secret underground headquarters where Winston Churchill lived and worked during the conflict, had scenes filmed at Bracelet Bay on Gower and Bay Studios, Swansea.
Over the years, a number of successful dramas have been filmed in both Welsh and English, for different channels, including Un Bore Mercher (Keeping Faith), Craith (Hidden) and Y Gwyll (Hinterland).
The latest is six-part psychological thriller Y Golau (The Light), which was shown on S4C earlier this year, and is also being screened across the UK in English on Channel 4, as well as North America, Australia and New Zealand.
Filmed in towns including Llandeilo, Llandovery and Carmarthen, it celebrates Wales as a bilingual country.
Actress Alexandra Roach said it gave her a chance to showcase the place she grew up - Carmarthenshire - "to the world".
While she grew up in Denbighshire and is learning Welsh, Y Golau was Bafta-winning actress Joanna Scanlan's first role using it.
"I can't believe, firstly, that they thought of me and secondly, that they thought I could do it," said the 61-year-old.
"The only way I can rationalise it is - well, if they're crazy enough to think I could do a Welsh-language drama, then I've got to be crazy enough to try."
The Lazarus Project - a science fiction drama shown on Sky - was also partly-filmed in Wales, as well as The Reckoning, which features Steve Coogan as paedophile Jimmy Savile.
It was shot in locations including Llandudno and Rhos-on-Sea, Conwy.
But it is not just stars appearing in these big budget productions helping people around the globe to find out about Wales - it can also enable celebrities to discover hidden gems.
Hollywood stars Forest Whitaker and Tom Hardy spent a lot of time in Wales filming action thriller Havoc, which is due to be released in 2023.
They posted pictures from locations, including St Catherine's Island, Tenby and Penarth Pier, Vale of Glamorgan.
There is one more place you cannot avoid when talking about the silver screen in Wales which was evidently too good to miss for Hardy.
He made sure to enjoy a trip to Barry Island, made famous in drama Gavin and Stacey.