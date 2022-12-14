St Dogmaels: Tribute to 'devoted' couple who died in fire
- Published
The families of a couple who died in a house fire have said they were devoted to each other for 35 years.
David Edwards, 60, and his wife Margaret, 55, died in the blaze at Church Lane, St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, at about 01:30 GMT on Sunday.
About 11 residents were evacuated from their homes during the incident.
In a joint statement, issued through Dyfed-Powys Police, their families described their sorrow at the deaths.
They said: "We are distraught by our loss of Margaret and David Edwards, who were devoted to each other, having been together for 35 years and were well known and respected members of the St Dogmaels community.
"We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time, it has meant so much to both families.
"We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so."
The investigation into the cause is continuing with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Dyfed-Powys Police.
Local councillor Mike James said the community had united to provide support to neighbours "under very sad circumstances".
He added: "The village came together. They wanted to support as much as they could."