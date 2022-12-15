St David's Hall: Cardiff cabinet backs lease to AMG
One of Wales' best known concert halls could be leased to a private entertainment firm under plans agreed in principle by leading councillors.
St David's Hall in Cardiff would be run by Academy Music Group (AMG), which manages concert venues across the UK.
There has been opposition to the plan, with musicians speaking out, and a petition launched.
Objectors, including former and current venue staff, have cited "loss of cultural output" as a key factor.
But the council's cabinet has given the green light in principle to the plan.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales at the weekend, Labour council leader Huw Thomas said private sector deals are a tool which local authorities need to utilise in order to save services.
"If it allows us to protect not only that service, but in turn other services, then it is incumbent on us, I believe, to consider those options," he said.
'Good track record'
Outlining the plans on its website, the council said that AMG "has a good track record of looking after important local heritage buildings across the UK" and the takeover will mean the council does not have to spend the current £1m per year on maintaining and operating the venue.
AMG, which wants to offer rock and pop genres in the city centre venue, aims to install retractable seating.
The council added that the agreement includes a minimum of 85 days set aside for classical music programming, including BBC Cardiff Singer of the World, the Welsh Proms, and national and local youth ensembles.
This will be carried out "without subsidy from the council" and proposed installation of removable seating will "have no effect" on the hall's acoustics.
'A travesty'
Some have accused Cardiff council of seeking a "quick fix", after Labour councillors voted down a Liberal Democrat motion to hold a consultation specifically on the AMG proposals for the hall.
Instead, the authority has opted to include the future of the venue - and the AMG plan, now agreed in principle - in its overall budget consultation before it is officially agreed in March.
Catrin Finch, a former royal harpist who has played at the hall since she was a child, said for her the debate was part of a wider question about how we value the arts.
"I really feel we need to think beyond the quick fix solution because it would be a travesty in 30, 40, 50 years' time that we don't have a platform here for an orchestra or for classical music events here in Wales."