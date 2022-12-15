Nurse strike: Cancer patient's cancelled operation dismay
A cancer patient has complained that he was given less than 24 hours' notice that his operation was cancelled due to the nursing strike.
The man, in his seventies, was due to go into Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor on Thursday and said he was told on Wednesday afternoon it was off.
He said he should have been told days earlier that it would not go ahead.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board apologised for the "understandable frustration" caused.
It comes as thousands of nurses across Wales took part in the first day of a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) industrial action over pay.
It has led to many appointments being cancelled and postponed.
In a statement three days before the strike, on 12 December, the Betsi Cadwaladr's executive director of nursing, Angela Wood, "confirmed cancer and urgent surgery will be prioritised and the health board will continue to maximise the use of outpatient and day case facilities."
However, the patient - who does not want to be named - told BBC Wales he was informed at 3:15pm on Wednesday that his operation was off.
'Lot of pressure'
He said he has since learned that all the patients on the same day list were cancelled.
"Frankly, I fully support the nurses and the hospital secretaries who get put under a lot of pressure," he said.
He said management had "given the impression that cancer services were being prioritised, protected during the strike".
He added that, due to concerns over the weather conditions, he had checked into a hotel near the hospital to be sure he could make his appointment.
"That money was wasted. They could have told me days ago."
Responding to the patient's concerns, Ms Wood said: "My colleagues and I have had extensive negotiations with the Royal College of Nursing about staffing levels ahead of today's industrial action, in order to make sure we are there for those in urgent need.
"Some cancer and urgent surgery appointments have gone ahead as planned.
"However, due to the number of staff available, it has been necessary to postpone some procedures. I would like to apologise to those patients for the understandable frustration and distress this will have caused, and reassure them that we will find alternative dates for their appointments as soon as possible."