Rats force cancellation of Eirias High School Christmas concert
- Published
A school has cancelled its Christmas concert after a rat infestation in its classrooms.
Pupils at Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay, Conwy county, were due to go on stage on Thursday, but reports of rats living in abandoned toilets brought this to a halt.
Conwy council opted to keep the school open but close the affected classrooms.
It said pest control will advise when those classrooms are safe to use, and continue to monitor the situation.
A spokesperson said parents were sent a letter informing them about sightings of rodents over the past few days, and of possible risks to their children's health, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Rats are known to carry numerous harmful diseases.
Head teacher Sarah Sutton said: "The school will be working with the local authority in order to assess risk and plan appropriate actions".