Powys council U-turn on leisure centre and pool closures
A council has reversed its decision to temporarily shut three leisure centres and three swimming pools to cut costs.
Powys council's U-turn came after the Welsh government agreed an 8.7% boost in the authority's funding next year.
In the meantime, the council will use cash reserves to cover rising running costs at venues run by Freedom Leisure.
It said it had "listened" to residents and would keep venues open, but added a review would be conducted next year because facilities needed investment.
On Wednesday, the Welsh government confirmed local government and finance across Wales would rise by 5.95% to £6bn.
Despite the extra cash, Andrew Morgan, leader of the Welsh Local Government Association, said the economic outlook for councils remained "bleak", meaning "councils will still have to take difficult decisions to meet spiralling budget gaps due to energy bills, inflation and pay costs".
Powys council said its settlement was "better than anticipated", meaning it no longer needed to temporarily close three leisure centres in Llanfair Caereinion, Llanfyllin and Presteigne, and three swimming pools in Llanidloes, Rhayader and Builth Wells from 23 December to 31 March.
"This will lead to additional pressure on our budget this year, and we will use some of the money from next year's settlement to cover the additional costs incurred this year," it said in a statement.
"This will be done by drawing on reserves this year but replenishing them next year from the increased funding provided by Welsh government."
It went on to say that the county's leisure facilities needed investment due to their age and condition.
"Before we spend any significant capital funds, we will undertake a comprehensive review of the facilities and we will fully engage with local communities," it added.