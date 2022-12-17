Welsh language: Llanrwst march over housing 'crisis'
- Published
Protesters have called on councils and the Welsh government to do more to save Welsh-speaking communities.
About 200 demonstrators marched in Llanrwst, Conwy county, to highlight the "real crisis" they believe has been created by the housing system.
Language campaign group Cymdeithas yr Iaith said authorities should use their full powers when making second home owners pay more council tax.
The Welsh government said it was taking "immediate and radical" action.
Fewer people speak Welsh today than 10 years ago, according to the 2021 census, which showed a decline in many of the counties considered the Welsh language's heartland.
Some have blamed the housing crisis, and from April 2023, local authorities will be able to charge a premium of up to 300% on top of the council tax bills of second home owners.
Gwynedd has opted for a rate of 150%, while this week Conwy decided on a 50% premium, which could rise to 100% in 2024.
Cymdeithas yr Iaith, or the Welsh Language Society, said charging a premium was part of the solution.
Society chairman Robat Idris said councils should be looking after those who elect them.
"Especially those who are either without a home, struggling to get a room above their head, or who have to move away because of lack of work and so on," he said.
"That's why Cymdeithas is calling not only for the premium to be raised as high as possible, but also to close the loopholes that help people avoid this tax, alongside a property act that would address the wider problem."
The Welsh government wants there to be a million Welsh speakers by 2050.
"This is a real crisis for our communities and if we're looking to increase to one million speakers, the areas that are already [Welsh-speaking] need to be reinforced so the language can spread further throughout Wales."
The Welsh government said it believed everyone had the right to an affordable home in their community.
A spokesman said: "We're committed to taking immediate and radical action using the planning, property and taxation systems to achieve this, with the increase in the maximum council tax premiums which councils can charge being just one part of a joined-up package of solutions".