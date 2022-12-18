Caerphilly: Wyllie bends safety inquiry after nurse's death
- Published
An independent investigation will be carried out into the safety of a road where a nurse died after her car plunged into a river.
The family of Laurie Jones want a metal barrier along the B4251 linking Ynysddu and Gelligroes, in Caerphilly county.
The 23-year-old was driving home from the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff in 2019 when she crashed at a spot known as the Wyllie bends.
Caerphilly council will hold the investigation in February.
Her car was found in the nearby Sirhowy River, at the village of Wyllie, between Pontllanfraith and Ynysddu, just minutes from home.
Ms Jones's grandfather, Leighton Reardon, said: "The campaign and family will not accept anything less than proper barriers on the bends."
'Regular updates'
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service the ca draft report from the investigation is expected in March, and will be shared with the family and councillors.
Caerphilly's cabinet will consider it in May or June.
Council leader Sean Morgan said: "We will endeavour to ensure the family and local councillors are engaged throughout the process.
"I also recognise that there is wider public interest in this matter, so throughout the process we will be providing regular updates to the community too.
"This stretch of highway has seen several unfortunate accidents in recent years, two of which were sadly fatal.
"I'm sure the community will welcome the fact that we are responding positively to the concerns that have been raised and will keep everyone updated about progress."
'So many accidents'
The motion to re-evaluate the road was put forward by Ynysddu councillors Jan Jones and Janine Reed, and passed by cabinet on November 16 after members heard from Ms Jones's mother Jo.
In February 2022, cabinet members approved a £350,000 chain-link fence for the road.
On September 11, a van crashed through the fence. The driver is thought to have been unharmed.
In October, both the councillors, along with more than 100 supporters, attended a protest along the Wyllie bends, organised by Mrs Jones.
At the protest, Ms Reed said: "Many are miffed that there are so many accidents on this road. People in this village have had friends and family members hurt on this road."
Following the cabinet's decision to re-evaluate, Mrs Jones said: "I'm just so pleased that it's going to be looked at.
"I feel I have accomplished something as there's a chance that they could make it safer. This is quite a breakthrough."