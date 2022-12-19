Strictly Come Dancing: Bangor University behind winner Hamza
- Published
The Strictly Come Dancing winner "won the country over" just as he did everyone at his old university, his former lecturer has said.
Wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin lifted the glitterball trophy after Saturday's live final on BBC One.
Julia Jones, professor of conservation science at Bangor University said he is "a nice chap through and through".
She said he returns every year to lecture year two undergraduates and "we couldn't be more behind him".
At Friday's graduation ceremony, hundreds of former pupils and staff posed with a giant cardboard Hamza to wish him luck.
The Animal Park, Let's Go For A Walk and Countryfile host had never had any dance lessons before taking part, but soon became the bookmakers' favourite.
"Words can't describe how I feel" said Hamza, who thanked his dance partner Jowita Przystal and the viewers who voted for them.
He beat Molly Rainford, Fleur East and Helen Skelton to the coveted prize, with the 32-year-old known for his daring lifts during series 20.
After the three advisory scores were given by the judges, Hamza and Jowita were bottom on 113 points.
But it was the public vote that decided who took the title for 2022.
"I was very nervous - what it says is it's about the journey, not just what they do on the night. He's won the country over with his humble passion," Julia said.
She added: "He's just one of those people who throws himself into everything. He was always in the front row (in lectures at Bangor), putting his hand up, answering questions. Really engaging in it."
After Hamza won, Julia tweeted: "Whoop whoop. Hamza won Strictly Come Dancing. We just hope you still have time to come back and teach our students this year.
"So well done you and Jowita. So well deserved."