Nurse strikes Wales: Pay dispute 'beginning of end for NHS'
A striking nurse has warned it could be "the beginning of the end for the NHS" if pay and conditions are not reviewed.
Another union member said they would "continue as long as it takes" to prompt a pay negotiation.
It comes as nurses in all but one Welsh health board are taking part in a second day of strike action over pay.
The Welsh government said it needed more funding from the UK government to afford pay rises, and that nurse's pay is set by an independent review body.
It added it would work with the NHS, patients and partners to ensure minimal disruption.
The UK government said it was giving a "record" £18bn a year in funding to the Welsh government.
Planned care is set to be the worst hit, with appointments postponed so that urgent care can be prioritised.
Strikes are being held by members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) across the country.
All health boards in Wales, except for Aneurin Bevan, are affected by striking staff.
Kath Davies, a staff nurse on the neuroscience high care ward at University Hospital Wales and one of the picket supervisors in Cardiff, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "It feels good, a lot warmer thankfully! The rain is holding off so I think we'll have an easier day today than last week to get the message across as to why we are striking.
"We have worried the government, and you can tell by the things they are saying and trying to vilify us because of what we are doing. And the message has got across to the public.
"We cannot deliver the standard of care we want to deliver. Without new staff coming into the service it could be the beginning of the end of the NHS and none of us want that."
Ms Davies added negotiations "haven't even started".
"We want people around the table, to negotiate the pay rise that's agreeable to everybody and unfortunately there's no dialogue at the moment," she said.
Addressing concerns over patient care while nurses strike, she added: "Nobody has been left on their own today, all wards have got adequate staffing and have often got more staff on today than they have had yesterday or tomorrow or a week ago, because more effort has been made.
"We're not taking people off the wards, we're taking people away from clinics. Nobody is going to come to any harm by not having an outpatient appointment today, one day here or there is not going to make any significant difference to anybody."
She continued: "I know exactly what patients are feeling like, because I am one, and I know what relatives of patients will be feeling, because I am one.
"The harm is being caused every other day because there simply aren't enough staff to do what is needed, and that's what we are standing up for."
'Knock-on effect'
Meanwhile in Bangor, Gwynedd, Susan Williams, RCN representative for north Wales, said the public support for strikers on her picket line has been excellent.
"I hope that we are going to make progress. We've not just come out because of pay only, we've come out because there's no staffing and because of patients safety," she said.
"We haven't had a decent pay rise so what you have is a knock-on effect. People are leaving, people are not coming, we're not recruiting and we're not retaining nurses. It's a profession, it's a degree level, so we should be recognised for the work that we do."
She said the Welsh government's claim it would need more funding from the UK government to start a pay discussion was "not good enough".
Discussing possible future strike action, Ms Williams added: "I am going to stay here as long as I have to. Not one of us nurses wants to be on strike, but we have no choice.
"We will continue as long as it takes."