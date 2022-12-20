Ambulance strike: Poor pay impacting our health, says worker
- Published
Poor pay is impacting the health and wellbeing of some ambulance workers and their ability to do the job, according to one worker.
Ian James, 59, said voting in favour of strike action was difficult, but necessary to improve conditions.
GMB members of the ambulance service in Wales are striking on Wednesday in a dispute over pay.
Wales' health minister says people should only call 999 for serious emergencies during the strike.
Mr James is an emergency medical technician and has worked for 30 years for the ambulance service, as well as serving as a branch secretary for the union.
He cited examples of colleagues who at one time were able to have "fresh vegetables and food on a regular basis to now having less quality foods - even to the point where some members of staff are having to use food banks".
"That does seriously impact on your ability to function at the highest level, which you need when dealing with patients, the public, drugs, driving," he added.
"All those things are impacted by your health and wellbeing."
Members of the GMB union - which makes up around a quarter of the ambulance service in Wales - will strike for 24 hours, ending at midnight on Wednesday.
The Welsh government has given workers an average pay rise of 4.75%, but with inflation running at more than 10%, unions say this represents a pay cut in real terms.
Unison did not meet the threshold for industrial action in Wales, though it's expected to re-ballot its members in the new year, while the results of Unite's ballot is due later this week.
In England all three unions are taking action, though bosses here are also preparing for non-GMB members to strike in support.
Calls to the service will still be answered and the most urgent, life threatening calls - roughly 15% of the total call volume - will be responded to.
The expectation is that many patients - even those who are seriously ill - will simply not get an ambulance response.
Exemptions are also in place so that should the most urgent 'red calls' come in, bosses can ask for striking crews to return to work, though staff can refuse.
Handover delays are often lengthy, he said.
"The public can be assured that no life or limb would be put in jeopardy from a patient being left on the back of an ambulance, that will not happen," said Mr James.
"We would hand over that patient as safe and securely as possible."
He said the current pressures on the service meant there were reduced opportunities to mentally process what they deal with, which in turn is impacting how long staff stay in the service.
"People put a brave face on a lot of things they do, particularly with the ambulance service, where they are dealing with catastrophic incidents on a regular basis.
"It used to be that you would 'depressurise' on station, but now handovers are so difficult that as soon as you come through that door they're looking to cover jobs.
"So you're straight on the vehicle, checking your equipment and straight out that door. You don't get the 'depressurisation' that we used to have."
Health minister Eluned Morgan said people should not add extra pressure on services on strike days and consider carefully what activities they take part in.
"There's no doubt the two days of industrial action, following hard on the heels of action by nurses which have caused a delay in treatment for thousands of patients in Wales, are going to cause huge pressure on ambulance services. Ambulances will only be able to respond to the most urgent calls on strike days," she said.
"It's important to call 999 if you are in immediate danger, but we must all consider very carefully how we use ambulance services on these days."