Gleision: Families granted full inquest into men's mining deaths
- Published
A full inquest will be held into the deaths of four miners in a south Wales colliery disaster 11 years ago.
Charles Breslin, 62, David Powell, 50, Phillip Hill, 44, and Garry Jenkins, 39, died when water flooded the Gleision drift mine in September 2011.
For years their families have been calling for an inquest to help reveal "many unanswered questions".
Senior Coroner Colin Phillips told Swansea Guildhall there was a "real prospect" of the deaths being avoided.