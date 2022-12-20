Prestatyn: Man dies after bite from pet Jack Russell

Mark JonesReach Plc
Mark Jones died after being bitten by his pet dog, an inquest heard

A 61-year-old man has died after being bitten by his pet Jack Russell.

Mark Jones, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, went to hospital on 7 December having been bitten four days previously.

The inquest into his death heard he had probably developed sepsis as a result of the dog bite.

"The process was so far advanced that despite the best efforts and treatment he died of cardiac failure," said north Wales coroner John Gittins.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Mr Jones, a former journalist and vice-chairman and matchday announcer for Prestatyn Town FC, died in Glan Clwyd Hospital on 8 December.

His wife Yvette said he used to walk their Jack Russell, called Lili Little Legs, every night.

"He was such a loving, kind and selfless person who always put Michael (his stepson), Lili Little Legs and me first and wanted us to be happy, loved and cared for," she said.

The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

More on this story

Related Topics