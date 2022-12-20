Prestatyn: Man dies after bite from pet Jack Russell
- Published
A 61-year-old man has died after being bitten by his pet Jack Russell.
Mark Jones, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, went to hospital on 7 December having been bitten four days previously.
The inquest into his death heard he had probably developed sepsis as a result of the dog bite.
"The process was so far advanced that despite the best efforts and treatment he died of cardiac failure," said north Wales coroner John Gittins.
The club are saddened to hear the news that former vice chairman Mark Jones passed away this morning— Prestatyn Town FC 🏴 (@ptfcseasiders) December 8, 2022
Mark also wrote programmes, was our match day announcer, and designed our first website.
Our thoughts are with Mark’s wife Yvette, son Michael and the rest of the family. pic.twitter.com/afGBNj9kgM
Mr Jones, a former journalist and vice-chairman and matchday announcer for Prestatyn Town FC, died in Glan Clwyd Hospital on 8 December.
His wife Yvette said he used to walk their Jack Russell, called Lili Little Legs, every night.
"He was such a loving, kind and selfless person who always put Michael (his stepson), Lili Little Legs and me first and wanted us to be happy, loved and cared for," she said.
The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.