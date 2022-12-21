Ceredigion: Water supply still off for hundreds of homes
- Published
Hundreds of homes in west Wale are still without water after bad weather.
Welsh Water said on Monday it hoped to restore water supply to about 4,500 Ceredigion homes before the end of Tuesday after several days of issues.
But, on Wednesday morning, about 900 households were without water supply, with people having to travel to other towns with containers to fetch water.
The provider said it had made "good progress" overnight and would continue to work to fix remaining problems.
Anwen Francis, from Cenarth, Carmarthenshire, was still waiting to have her water turned back on earlier after going without since the weekend.
Speaking to BBC Radio Cymru, she said: "We can't shower, can't wash dishes, can't use the dishwasher or washing machine.
"We have horses and have to go to another village closer to Cardigan to get water, fill buckets and containers on a daily basis. I'm not critical of Welsh Water as it's a huge job they have, but it's Wednesday and I'm starting to worry about when we will get the supply back."
She added: "The community is pulling together and helping others. I just wonder when it'll come back.
"I turn on the tap every morning and cross my fingers but so far, nothing."
'A big impact'
Facilities including some schools and leisure centres, have been forced to close.
The Ray Centre in Aberaeron said there had been a "big impact" on communities.
Manager Gill Byrne told Radio Wales Breakfast: "We had to cancel all the activities this week, staff had to go home. We have a dementia support group and that's in jeopardy without water.
"Around us, we have elderly people living and they were without water, and their bathrooms are upstairs so [they] can't carry water up. It's had a big impact."
She added people feel there has been "insufficient communication from Welsh Water".
"People haven't known what's happening day to day," she said.
Welsh Water said: "We have made good progress overnight and as stated yesterday, we have managed to restore supplies to more than 1,500 customers in west Wales.
"As things stand at the moment we have around 900 properties which are without water and are expecting this to fall further over the coming hours. Approximately 200 of these are in Cardigan where our teams are working hard to restore supply."
Apologising for the inconvenience caused, they added: "We do again reiterate that, as the systems return to normal, there is the risk of air locks developing which could still cause some temporary supply interruptions. Our teams are already working their way around the system clearing these locks.
"We have also replenished the bottled water stations at Llandysul and Newcastle Emlyn and Cardigan and also have static water tanks at these locations.
"We will continuing to work through the day resolving any remaining issues."