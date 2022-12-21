Neath: Daniel Pickering guilty of Matthew Thomas murder
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murder after an assault at a nightclub following an alcohol and cocaine binge.
Matthew Thomas, 47, was found outside The Arch Bar in Neath on 15 July and died the next day.
Daniel Pickering, 34, of Leonard Street, Neath, was found guilty of murder by a jury at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday, 20 December.
Pickering punched Mr Thomas twice in the face, knocking him unconscious and then continuing the attack.
He admitted to Mr Thomas's manslaughter but denied murder.
Paying tribute to him, Mr Thomas' family described him as "a much loved father, son, brother and friend".
They said: "We are as a family deeply saddened to lose Matthew and he will always be loved and remembered for the funny, larger than life character that he was.
"His life has been taken from him by a man that he didn't know and in the most violent of ways".
'Overwhelming impact'
The family said they have been left traumatised by knowing the details of the assault "with an ongoing worry that he may have suffered".
"The ongoing impact upon us all has been overwhelming and we have no doubt that we will never be able to come to terms with the events of that night."
They added their thanks to the bystanders and emergency services who tried to help Mr Thomas.
"Now Daniel Pickering has been brought to account we are hoping we will be able to grieve and remember Matthew."
The court previously heard that Pickering was spotted on CCTV after the assault.
He was on bail at the time and was wearing an electronic tag, which police used to trace his movements and arrested him at his mother's house.
Mr Thomas was taken to hospital following the attack, but died a day later.
Prosecutor David Elias KC said an "aggressive" Pickering started an argument with Mr Thomas inside The Arch before being thrown out.
He said: "The defendant was asked to leave by door staff, he wanted a fight.
"He returned to the foyer of the pub looking for Matthew Thomas, and waited outside for him to come out."
'Unprovoked and inexcusable violence'
Mr Elias added that Pickering had consumed white wine, shots and pints before the attack, and had "spent time in town sourcing and taking cocaine".
Pickering be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 13 February.
Det Ch Insp Mark Lewis, the senior investigating officer, said: "I am pleased with the conviction passed by the court.
"This murder is another example of unprovoked and inexcusable violence - again aggravated by the over-consumption of alcohol and the consumption of cocaine - on the part of the defendant Daniel Pickering.
"I hope this tragic case reminds people as we approach the Christmas period to demonstrate responsibility and restraint. Our sincere condolences remain with Matthew's family and friends."