Wales' archbishops mourn the Queen in first joint Christmas message
- Published
Wales' Anglican and Catholic archbishops have mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II in a first joint Christmas message.
Andrew John, Archbishop of Wales, and Archbishop of Cardiff Mark O'Toole also noted the many struggles faced in 2022.
They highlighted the people still grappling with Covid-19, conflicts abroad and the cost-of-living crisis.
The archbishops also spoke of the kindness shown and friendships formed throughout a year of many hardships.
Both of Wales' archbishops are relatively new to their roles, with Mr John having been elected last December and Mr O'Toole selected by the Pope in April.
"Over the past year we have met many challenges. People are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus. We mourned the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," said the pair.
"Conflicts rage on in many countries across the world. Compounding this, the cost-of-living crisis is pushing many deeper into poverty as they struggle with day-today living costs."
However, despite the moments of "difficulty and despair", they said there had been "flickers of light in the darkness".
"The kindness of a neighbour continuing friendships that grew out of the pandemic, buying groceries for someone down the road. Millions of people honouring the memory of a selfless and dedicated Queen.
"Schools, churches and other community organisations welcoming refugees with open arms into their places of sanctuary.
"Here in Wales especially we want to be known as a place of sanctuary, a land of peace.
"A Happy and Blessed Christmas to you all."