Cost of Living: UWTSD offers meal deals to support students
- Published
Meal deals and extra support for mental health are part of a university's response to higher living costs.
University of Wales Trinity St David (UWTSD) has seen a "significant increase" in the number of applications for hardship funds.
The university, in south-west Wales, said Christmas was especially difficult for students with children.
The Welsh government said it offered the "most generous student support in the UK".
One student said the higher costs were limiting opportunities to socialise and take part in trips and clubs.
The students' union at UWTSD's Carmarthen campus has also seen more people coming to them for advice about money.
Ffion Anderson is in her final year of a primary education degree and said money was a big topic of conversation with friends.
Ms Anderson lives at home but said her friends had struggled to pay rent and opted out of social activities with friends.
"It limits the freedom students have to enjoy, to go on nights out and trips with the university - it limits a lot," she said.
Taya Gibbons, president of the students' union, said it was a "scary time".
Rent for university accommodation has been frozen this year, but Ms Gibbons said students living in private rentals had struggled.
"We've got students coming to us who've only got £50 when they've paid all their bills."
Ms Gibbons said going out and socialising should not be considered a luxury and was "something that students should be able to do".
Both Ms Gibbons and Ms Anderson said maintenance support from the government was not sufficient to cover costs.
A high proportion of students at the university, which has three main campuses in Lampeter, Carmarthen and Swansea, are older and many have families.
"We've seen an increase in stress and anxiety, which is easy to understand if you're struggling to pay your bills and if you're struggling to feed your family," said Rhys Dart, the university's director of student service.
The university has expanded its wellbeing services and more students are applying for bursaries.
"Lots of our students are mature, so they've got the same pressures that we've got in terms of family life and heating and feeding the family, and then pressures of study on top as well."
In the university canteens, a new deal offering soup and a roll for £1 has been introduced.
A food hub offers items for free for students or staff who need it, "no questions asked".
"We know that if students are going to lectures hungry they're not going to get the best out of their lectures, and we want to do all we can to support them," said Kelly Williams, who is in charged of facilities.
Universities Wales said institutions across Wales were "proactively" helping struggling students through financial and practical support such as "financial education workshops, warm spaces, and the provision of free food and grocery items".
Director Amanda Wilkinson said it was a particularly difficult time for students "from low-income backgrounds with caring responsibilities or estranged families".
The Welsh government said it understood the extra cost of living pressures on students.
It said grants and loans increase each year in line with the National Living Wage, and universities had put extra help in place.
"Anyone who's struggling financially should contact their students' union or student support services," it added in a statement.