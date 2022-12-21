Susan Moore: Andrew Jenkins cleared of Cwmbran murder
A man has been cleared of murdering a mother-of-three after prosecutors dropped the case.
Susan Moore, 53, was found by police at a property on Redbrook Way in Cwmbran, Torfaen, on 27 August and later died of her injuries.
Andrew Jenkins, 48, was arrested over her death and had been held in custody ahead of a trial.
But he walked free from Cardiff Crown Court after prosecutors offered no evidence.
Prosecutor Mark Wyeth KC said: "We are not in a position to prove this case to the usual prosecutorial test.
"Therefore we intend to offer no further evidence in relation to this allegation or any other allegation arising from the sad demise of Miss Moore and we formally offer no evidence."
He added that medical evidence had been considered at "very great length and very carefully" by the prosecution team.
Judge Tracey Lloyd Clarke told Mr Jenkins a not guilty verdict would be entered and proceedings against him were concluded.
Gwent Police was called to the address on 27 August after a woman was found unresponsive following reports of an assault.
Ms Moore died of her injuries at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
In a tribute from her family, she was described as a "proud daughter and mum".
They added: "As a family, we're deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden loss we've faced.
"Susan lived her life to the full and there was certainly never a dull moment."