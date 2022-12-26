Swansea: The rock choir bringing women together
A choir started in 2016 by a woman after her son's second open-heart surgery has become an ensemble of 200 women.
Valley Rock Voices in Neath is a choir of women aged between 21 and 80.
Founder Cerys Llewellyn-Bevan has created a community for women from all backgrounds and all ages, including mothers to grandmothers.
"We are a huge melting pot of every kind of woman," said Mrs Llewellyn-Bevan.
Mrs Llewellyn-Bevan started the choir with 12 friends as what she described as an "antidote" to her son Sam's second major operation.
Now 26, Sam has recovered well.
From the choir, a collective has formed with activities such as walking, swimming, social and fund-raising groups.
"When you become a mum your life becomes all about your children growing up, and I think a lot of women lose the ability to go out and make friends," said Mrs Llewellyn-Bevan.
"I needed to get out and find some joy again, and going back to my music-making seemed to be the obvious path as it had brought me much joy previously."
The 53-year-old has a classical music background and had stints as head of music at various schools.
The choir's repertoire includes the Bee Gees, The Killers, Katy Perry, Primal Scream and Stormzy.
They are due to perform at Swansea Arena in March with Max Boyce and tenor Wynne Evans.
Day-long "boot camps" are held on top of regular rehearsals at Neath Town Hall and St Peter's Church in Newton, Bridgend county.
The choir fell silent when the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.
"For nine months we didn't meet," said Mrs Llewellyn-Bevan.
"I honestly thought I would never put the choir back together again.
"In November 2020, restrictions started to be eased slightly so I decided to venture out and see if I had anyone who fancied a challenge."
When restrictions allowed, the choir rehearsed outdoors at Neath RFC, in the rugby stands, socially distanced and groups of 15 at a time.
Bethan Comerford, from Neath, knew Mrs Llewellyn-Bevan from school and found out about the choir on Facebook.
"Up from the sofa I got - my husband said, 'what are you doing?' I said, 'I'm going to join a choir'," said Ms Comerford.
"It was just what I needed. It's the best thing I have ever done."
But Ms Comerford's husband died shortly after she joined.
"It was the middle of Covid, and every night there would be food parcels delivered by people here," said the 54-year-old.
"They were fantastic, and they still are. They're such a great bunch of women."
Joining the choir has also been of major benefit for its youngest member, Imogen Fish, from Neath.
Now 21, Ms Fish has done GCSEs, A levels and completed a university degree while with Valley Rock Voices. She is now training to become a teacher.
"When I first started I was so shy," she said.
"I wouldn't speak to anybody or look at anybody. I was going through a tricky time at school. Now I'm a totally different person."
Joan Powell - the choir's oldest member at 80 - joined on its first day.
"When you get older you don't make lifelong friends so easily, but I have," she said.
"I have formed some beautiful friendships. Everybody takes care of each other. We watch each other's backs."