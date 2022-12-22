NHS waiting times: First drop in Wales since pandemic
- Published
The waiting list for planned treatments in the Welsh NHS has decreased for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
October figures show there were 753,293 treatments waiting to be completed - a drop of 0.2% from September.
This is the first decrease since April 2020.
But this is still the second highest number recorded, and 62.6% higher than at the start of the pandemic in February 2020.
The figures also show performance of Welsh A&Es improved slightly in November, despite immense pressures on health and care service.
The ambulance service during the month still recorded its joint worst performance for response times to the most serious calls and waiting times for cancer treatment were also the worst on record.
However, all the figures reflect the position before the industrial action by nurses and ambulance workers this month, which is likely to have had a large impact on both waiting times and urgent care.
Waiting times
There were more than 753,000 patient pathways waiting to start treatment in October - a decrease of 0.2% from just under 755,000 in the previous month.
However, 177,000 people were waiting more than one year in October.
Also, almost 55,000 had been waiting more than two years, following a seventh consecutive monthly fall after a consistent increase over the previous year.
The Welsh government set a target of eliminating waits of more than two years by the end of this year.
Waiting times figures published in February will reflect the year-end position.
Accident and emergency
The figures for November show that 67.3% of patients in all NHS emergency departments spent less than four hours there.
This was 0.7 percentage points higher than October, but is still significantly lower than performance before the pandemic.
The worst performance against the target of seeing 95% of A&E patients within four hours was at Glan Clwyd Hospital, Denbighshire, where it was 48.6%.
There was also an improvement in the numbers of patients waiting more than 12 hours in these departments.
In November, there were 10,053 patients waiting 12 hours or more.
This was 972 (8.8%) fewer than in the previous month. However, Welsh government targets state nobody should be waiting this long.
Ambulances
The figures show the Welsh Ambulance Service continued to struggle during November.
During the month, 48% of emergency responses to immediately life threatening (red) calls arrived within eight minutes.
This was the same level as the previous month, the joint lowest on record, and 5% lower than in November 2021.
Cancer
The figures show in October, 52.2% (884 out of 1,694) of cases started their first definitive treatment within 62 days of first being suspected of cancer. The target is 75%.
This was 1.1% lower than the previous month, eight percentage points lower than October 2021 and is the lowest figure since December 2020, when the target was introduced.
The Welsh government said it would introduce a more ambitious target of 80% by 2026.