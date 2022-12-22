Gwent Police: Officer filmed striking man referred to CPS
- Published
An officer accused of attacking a man has been referred by the police watchdog to the Crown Prosecution Service.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) passed on the Gwent constable's details to the CPS to consider assault charges against him.
He is said to have used excessive force while arresting two men in Newport.
One was on 9 July 2021, at Livale Court, Bettws, when Mikael Boukhari said an officer with a baton hit him.
He was filmed appearing to be struck by a Gwent Police officer in a garden, after which Mr Boukhari said he needed hospital treatment for injuries, including a broken hand.
The other was in Malpas Road on 8 May 2021.
An IOPC spokesman said: "The IOPC's investigation began after complaint referrals from Gwent Police in July and August last year.
"We have a responsibility to refer any case to the CPS where there is an indication that a criminal offence may have been committed.
"A referral to the CPS does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.
"At the end of our investigation, we also submitted our report to Gwent Police with our views on future disciplinary proceedings against the officer."
Gwent Police said it had supported the IOPC with its investigation and continued to offer its full co-operation.
"We will also continue to work with our local community to build their confidence in us upholding the high standards the public rightly expect from our officers," a spokesman said.
"We await a decision from the CPS and will take appropriate action in response to the IOPC report once received."
Gwent Police is currently at the centre of two probes over claims of corruption, racism, misogyny and homophobia.
Four officers have been suspended after messages were found on the phone of retired policeman Ricky Jones, who killed himself in 2020.