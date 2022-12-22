Caewern: Man murdered neighbour in sustained attack
- Published
A man who murdered his neighbour has been given a life sentence with a minimum 28-year term.
Timothy Dundon, 66, was left to bleed to death after a "sustained" attack at his home in Heol Catwg on the Caewern estate in Neath, Neath Port Talbot, on 27 April.
Emmett Morrison, 38, of Heol Catwg, Neath, admitted manslaughter but was convicted of murder on 9 December.
He claimed he had "lost control" after his victim sexually assaulted him.
This was dismissed by Judge Paul Thomas KC, who said this was "wholly false" and made up to defend himself.
"You not only killed him, you tried to blacken his name in death to save your own skin," said Judge Thomas.
In her victim statement, Mr Dundon's daughter Karen said the last eight months had been "incredibly difficult".
"One phone call from the police turned our world upside down," she said.
Swansea Crown Court heard Morrison befriended Mr Dundon and "milked him" for money and alcohol.
"There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Emmett Morrison targeted Timmy believing that he was just a means for him to get whatever he wanted," said Ms Dundon.
The trial was told Mr Dundon was found faced down on the floor of his living room, underneath a wooden cabinet.
He had suffered multiple head injuries and injuries to his neck and torso.
Forensic experts told the jury blood splatters in the flat suggested it had been a sustained attack.
They said there had been a pause during the assault before it began again and a cabinet was pushed on top of Mr Dundon.
"He was entirely at your mercy, you showed him none whatsoever," said Judge Thomas.
Morrison left him to die before walking to Llygad-Yr-Haul, Neath.
He went to see Antonio Aprea, 74, and told him he needed Valium tablets because he had killed someone.
He then attacked the pensioner with a knife and tried to gouge his eyes.
The judge said it was clear from police bodycam footage Morrison, also found guilty of grievous bodily harm (GVH), was "totally out of control, almost feral" on the night of the attacks.
Morrison, who appeared by videolink from Swansea Prison, stormed out of the room and shouted as he was told he would serve a minimum of 28 years for murder and GBH.
He won't be eligible for parole until 2050.
After the hearing, the family described Mr Dundon as a vulnerable man who lived alone.
"He was befriended by Emmett Morrison who financially exploited him," they said.
"Timmy paid the ultimate price for this so-called friendship, when Emmett Morrison viciously murdered him in April 2022.
"Hearing every detail of the savage attack on Timmy will forever haunt us. We are just glad that we have got justice for Timmy."
South Wales Police's Huw Griffiths, who was in charge of the case, dubbed the death "senseless".
"I am satisfied that we have brought this case to court to establish the truth as to what happened to Timothy Dundon," he said.
"Additionally, the attack on the vulnerable 74-year-old man was despicable and totally unwarranted.
"Thankfully he has recovered well from his physical injuries but the trauma of the incident will take much longer to heal."