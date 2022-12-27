Cardiff: Whitchurch tennis club faces closure
A tennis club faces an uncertain future as its owners consider developing the site to build houses.
Whitchurch Tennis Club, in Cardiff, has around 300 members, and is used for social activities and events.
Members have said losing the club would have a "big impact" on the community.
However, the landlords said current costs are "uneconomical", and that they are working on finding an alternative site for the club.
The club was established over 100 years ago, and has been on its current site since 1946.
A 15-year lease extension was agreed in 2021, but it contains a break clause which allows the landlords or tenants to end the agreement earlier.
The planning process has not started, but if consent by Cardiff Council was granted, the club may have to leave the site in 2026.
Membership secretary Aled Roberts said he was "very concerned".
"We support a number of clubs and schools, and we also have significant success on the court as well, in terms of members, juniors and adults who represent Wales, and perform at an elite level in tennis.
"We also know how important it is as a community space for hosting events and community classes."
He said the club pays a "significant rent", and wants a "strong dialogue" with the landlord.
Tristan Lee's son plays at the club and said if plans were to go ahead it would have a "terrible impact".
"It's so important for kids to get things to do, especially these days, I wish when I was growing up that I had something like this to go to," he said.
Another parent, Helen Taylor, said transforming the site would have a "very negative" impact on her family.
"Our children play here every week, I'm a member myself here, and have played tennis here for the last 10-15 years."
The owners inherited the site, and said they want to develop it because of the high costs.
There were plans for homes on the site in the 1940s, but they were put on hold because of World War Two.
'Uneconomical'
In a statement, the landlords said: "The site, inherited from our grandfather and great grandfather was bought by him in 1932, and he built St Francis Road, in 1946, the tennis club rented part of his land after being evicted from their former ground.
"In 2021, a 15-year lease containing three redevelopment break clauses was agreed, the first being in 2026.
"The low rent, fixed for 10 years, and large legal bills are uneconomical and not something we want to pass onto our four children."
They said there are plans for sports redevelopment in Whitchurch and urged club members to consider seeking an alternative site for the club.