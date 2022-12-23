Teledyne Presteigne protestors to spend Christmas in prison
Protestors will spend Christmas behind bars after allegedly causing £500,000 damage to a defence company's factory.
Activists Susan Bagshaw, 65, Morwenna Grey, 41, Ruth Hogg, 39, and Tristan Dixon, 34, are in custody until the New Year.
They are accused over the raid on an American-owned plant.
Campaign group Palestine Action claimed responsibility for the siege at Teledyne Labtech's premises in Presteigne, Powys.
Welshpool Magistrates' Court had refused bail on 12 December.
Their application for bail was then heard on Friday before Judge Niclas Parry at Mold Crown Court.
Judge Parry refused to release them from prison, so they must spend Christmas and New Year's Day in custody.
Police were called at about 07:30 GMT on Friday 9 December after activists entered the Teledyne Labtech building where they are alleged to have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.
Ms Bagshaw, Ms Grey, Ms Hogg and Mr Dixon are accused of conspiring to cause damage and conspiring to commit burglary and appeared at Welshpool Magistrates' Court.
The court heard protestors used hammers and an angle grinder to smash their way in and broke 25 windows before attacking computers and monitors.
The court was also told protestors had daubed the building in red paint and climbed onto the roof.
Prosecutor Sara Worland said: "A number of staff were present and many of them were distressed.
"Smoke bombs were set off and staff were told to leave because the chemicals may be harmful if they remained in the rooms.
"The business has been unable to operate given the full extent of the damage caused. Products have been significantly damaged."
The court heard all defendants plan on entering not guilty pleas to the charges.
All four were remanded in custody to appear at Mold Crown Court on January 6.
In a statement, Palestine Action said it targeted the factory over its supply of equipment to Israel's ministry of defence.