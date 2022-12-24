Train strikes hit rail passengers in Wales on Christmas Eve
- Published
People are being advised against train travel in Wales unless "absolutely necessary" due to strike action.
Transport for Wales (TfW) said it was unable to run services on Network Rail's lines during the action although not directly involved in the dispute.
Network Rail said the strike by RMT union workers in a row over pay would have a severe impact on services.
It could add pressure to roads with the busiest period due over lunchtime, according to motoring groups.
Rail services will only run on the south Wales mainline, east of Cardiff, and on core valley lines during the strike action which will continue until 06:00 GMT on 27 December.
The RAC and transport analyst Inrix have said the worst Christmas Eve traffic on major roads was expected between midday and 13:00.
TfW has said that the majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network would be suspended between 24 and 27 December with more action planned in early January.
The strikes are part of a long-running dispute over pay, job security and conditions.
Network Rail said the action was due to start on Saturday at 18:00, so trains would need to stop much earlier in the afternoon to enable them to be "safely stabled, ready for start-up" on 27 December.
It also advised passengers to check before they travelled ahead of 27 December restart.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The union remains available for talks to resolve this dispute."