Swansea: Two dead after car goes into river
Two people have died after a car was found submerged in a river.
South Wales Police was called to New Cut Road in Swansea at about 03:05 GMT on Christmas Day after reports a car had gone into the River Tawe.
The bodies of a man and a woman were found in the river close to the fully submerged car.
Police said the next of kin have been informed and enquiries are continuing to ascertain the full details behind the incident.
Detective Inspector Sharon Gill-Lewis said: "The incident is ongoing at the scene and no further detail is available at this time."