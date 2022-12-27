Wales weather: Heavy rain and possible flooding warning
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning advising that Wales could face floods on Wednesday.
It said heavy rain should be expected between 02:00 GMT and 15:00 and that it could cause disruption.
A number of areas in Wales are set to be affected, the weather experts claimed.
Some flooding of businesses and homes was likely, it said, buses and trains are likely to be delayed and there could be power cuts.
Spray and flooding on roads could also make journey times longer.
Parts of south-west England could also be hit by the poor weather.
A Met Office spokesman said: "A band of rain will move north-eastwards across the area during Wednesday."
Rain would become "heavy and persistent" especially over high ground in south Wales and Dartmoor.
A few places could get 40 to 60mm (1.5 to 2.3in) of rain in nine to 12 hours, before clearing in the afternoon.