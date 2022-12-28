Swansea: Tributes to woman after car found in river
Tributes have been paid to a "funny and creative" mother after a car was found in a river on Christmas Day.
Police were called to the junction of New Cut Road and the A483 in Swansea at 03:05 GMT.
The bodies of a man and a woman, both 36, were found near a fully submerged Mini Cooper in the River Tawe.
They have been named as driver Rachel Curtis from Bonymaen, Swansea and passenger Jay Kyle Jenkins of St Thomas.
In a statement, Ms Curtis' family said: "Rachel was a funny, intelligent and unique person. She was extremely talented and creative in nails and art."
Ms Curtis worked at the Liberty Stadium teaching therapeutic art and nail art, was a self-defence instructor and an elite security instructor, and was trained as a close protection officer and door supervisor.
Her family said she was also passionate about charity work, raising money for the Jack Lewis Foundation, a suicide prevention charity, and Matthews House, a homeless charity.
The family added: "Rachel will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her, especially her 14-year-old son."
South Wales Police inquiries into the incident are continuing and officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the car go into the river, or who has CCTV or dash cam footage, to contact them.