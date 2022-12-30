Joseph Yeandle: Bereaved family help others in memory of son, 3
"Every time I walk into a shop and hear a Christmas song, it sends me into a panic, and I have to leave the shop."
Christmas used to be one of the happiest times of the year for Katy Yeandle, but after her three-year-old son died of cancer, it is now one of the most difficult.
Joseph Yeandle died from cancer on 27 December 2021 after being diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma.
The family were raising money for lifesaving treatment in the USA.
The family, from Brynamman, Carmarthenshire, raised £200,000 out of a target of £350,000 and are determined to help other children in memory of their son.
This year they launched a charity called "Joseph's Smile" to help families in a similar position, and now have a number of children they are supporting.
Joseph's mum Katy Yeandle said she had been dreading Christmas and it had been "difficult", but they have done everything to keep spirits high for their other son, Liam, who is seven.
"The charity is the only thing that has got us through Christmas, I had been dreading it," she said
Ms Yeandle added that helping other children get the medical treatment and equipment they needed had helped her go through all the steps of Christmas and try to make it a little bit happier for Liam.
"It is really helping at the moment," she added.
Joseph is buried on a mountain behind their house, where they went on Christmas Eve to read The Night Before Christmas.
Mrs Yeandle said they were starting new traditions but trying to include Joseph too.
The charity raised money at the Amman Valley Christmas Fayre, and has already started helping children - including a boy from Bridgend who had a new wheelchair.
"Joey's family had been trying to raise money for the special wheelchair since 2017, it goes from a sitting position to a standing with a push of a button," Mrs Yeandle said.
"We are able to come in, and help families who are struggling to raise the fund they need.
"We were able to give Joey's family £4,455 to purchase the wheelchair, and hopefully that will make such a difference."
The charity also donated 400 goody bags to patients at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen and Morriston Hospital, in Swansea.
"We were able to put a smile on over 400 children's faces in south-west Wales who were spending time in hospital over Christmas," Mrs Yeandle added.
"The bags have painting activities and drawing games, little pinball games - just things that can make their stay in hospital that little bit better."