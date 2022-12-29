Abergele death: Tribute to 'incredibly fun, caring' woman
Tributes have been paid to an "incredibly fun and caring" 71-year-old woman who died in a collision.
Mary Wynne Williams, from Betws y Coed, Conwy, died on St Georges Road in Abergele at 21:00 GMT on 23 December.
Police have launched an investigation into her death which they believe involved a grey 2018 plate Seat Leon.
In a statement Mrs Williams' family said: "She will leave a huge hole in the lives of her family and many friends.
"Mary was a very young 71 years of age. She was a loving wife to Richard, mum to Tom, Jane and Henry and nain (grandmother) Mary to Olwen and Hedd."
Her family said they were in "complete shock".
They said she "loved to dance at parties, play practical jokes and travel," and that "there was always a project or an adventure on the horizon".
Sgt Stephen Richards, of North Wales Police, offered his condolences and appealed for witnesses.