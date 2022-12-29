NHS Wales: Vulnerable urged to stay away from hospitals
Vulnerable people are being urged only to visit hospitals across Wales in an emergency or if they are due a flu jab.
The advice comes amid a spike in flu cases and "unprecedented" demand across the NHS.
In the week ending 19 December, Betsi Cadwaladr health board in north Wales diagnosed 300 patients with flu, up 58% on the previous week.
This was equivalent to 22% of available acute care beds. Most affected were aged over 60, or four and under.
Health officials say this is the middle of the peak flu season, and it is comparatively mild in terms of infection rates.
It has moved into what is known as medium intensity, and is very similar to the 2019-20 flu season.
Powys, Aneurin Bevan, Cwm Taf Morgannwg and Betsi Cadwaladr health boards have all asked those with flu symptoms to stay away.
'Civic responsibility'
Betsi Cadwaladr executive director of nursing Angela Wood said: "I want to reiterate how important these visitor guidelines are for patients and staff to our hospitals."
"We recently increased the times visitors can attend to see loved ones but with this comes with some civic responsibility."
She said nobody "should even consider entering a hospital if they have any symptoms of a cold or flu, or know they are unwell.
"If you do, you put the wellbeing of your loved one at risk and it also threatens the health of our staff, who will not be able to care for the population if they contract flu, Covid or RSV (respiratory syncytial virus)."
Swansea Bay health board's medical director Richard Evans said people should visit the Emergency Department, or A&E, at Morriston Hospital only if "absolutely necessary".
"Pressure on Morriston and our other hospitals is being further compounded by the steep rise in levels of Covid, flu and other respiratory illnesses," Dr Evans said.
His call came as the health board said there were more than 170 cases between 22 and 28 December at Swansea Bay sites.
The Welsh government said: "The NHS is facing unprecedented demand this winter.
"To help reduce pressure on services, we ask people with flu-like symptoms to stay away from hospital unless absolutely necessary and encourage everyone eligible to receive a flu vaccine to do so."
Those without life-threatening conditions should use the NHS Wales 111 website in the first instance, it said.
This month demand on the Welsh Ambulance Service "exceeded its capacity to respond" to calls, with some people being asked to make their own way to hospital.
On Wednesday NHS Wales said urgent 999 calls to the Welsh Ambulance Service in the last week was 62% higher than the same time last year.
One NHS boss urged people to think carefully before calling 999.