Wales weather: Rain warning for New Year's Eve
- Published
New Year's Eve could be a wash-out for parts of Wales as forecasters warn of heavy rain.
The Met Office said there could be as much as 10mm (0.39 in) rainfall in an hour, which could result in some surface water flooding.
The warning is in place from midnight until 21:00 GMT on Saturday.
The weather forecaster said spray and flooding on roads were likely to make journey times longer, with buses and trains likely to be delayed.
Flooding of some businesses and homes was likely, it added.
Natural Resources Wales has also issued a number of flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, for river catchments across Wales.
The areas affected by the rain warning are Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.