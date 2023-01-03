Powys Hobbit homes: Plans get go-ahead after environmental concerns
Plans to build more Hobbit-style holiday homes in mid Wales have been approved.
Powys County Council approved the application to build seven underground homes for tourist use on land near a farm in Rhayader, Powys.
Concerns over land drainage issues at the development were raised but the council concluded problems were unlikely.
Each of the turf covered one-bedroom units can accommodate up to two people.
Drainage issues are an important consideration because the nearby River Wye is a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and needs to be protected from pollution.
This means the application needs to be assessed according to the Welsh government environment body, Natural Resources Wales' (NRW) guidelines for planning applications affecting sensitive river areas.
Senior planning officer, Kate Bowen said: "It is considered that this development is unlikely to increase phosphate inputs."
As a result the application received conditional consent.
The houses will be inspired by the homes of the Hobbit characters created by JRR Tolkien. They will be either straight or L shaped and formed of recycled waste plastic, creating high density polyethylene walls and ceiling.
They will be 39ft (12m) and 45ft (14m) long with a floor to ceiling height of around 16ft (5m).
A sewage treatment plant, parking area and associated works are also included in the scheme.
A similar development for five hobbit homes at the farm was approved last year.