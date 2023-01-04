Wales weather: Machynlleth bridge closed as cars rescued from floods
- Published
Parts of mid and west Wales have been hit by flooding following heavy rain, with firefighters carrying out a rescue after people were stranded in cars.
The Dyfi Bridge, north of Machynlleth, Powys, was closed in both directions because of disruption.
Firefighters and the coastguard were at the scene from early on Wednesday.
Work is underway on a new bridge to cross the Dyfi as floods occur regularly, and land around the new bridge is under water.
Firefighters were called shortly after 08:00 GMT on Wednesday to Dyfi Eco Park, in Machynlleth, where they rescued one person from one of three vehicles stuck in water.
On Monday, firefighters also rescued a car from flooding at Vicars Mill Ford in Clunderwen, in Pembrokeshire.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has a number of flood alerts and warnings in place.
Firefighters said they expected the waters of the Gwendraeth, Tywi, Teifi and Usk rivers to rise due to forecast rainfall.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service warned drivers of the dangers of entering flood waters in vehicles.
A spokesman said: "The water can often be deeper and faster flowing than people may realise.
"Journeys should be planned beforehand, with alternative routes identified if needed."
The fire service urged those in areas at risk of flooding to prepare their properties by checking their insurance, stocking up on sandbags and checking weather warnings.