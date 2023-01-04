Driving tests cancelled as examiners strike over pay
Learner drivers face having their tests cancelled as examiners go on strike.
Wednesday's action is part of a series affecting Wales, England and Scotland by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union over pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms.
It will not affect theory tests but could hit practical exams.
The UK government said it regrets the strikes, but PCS demands are "unaffordable".
Strikes in Wales are planned from 4 to 10 January as union members working across 214 government departments balloted in favour of walking out.
An instructor in Wrexham said many learners will not know until the day whether their test has been cancelled.
"[Learners] work themselves up with nerves and then they think the big day has arrived only to arrive at the test centre and they find their test is cancelled," said Stuart Walker.
"They find it very disappointing and of course there's a long waiting list for driving tests at the moment so they might have a considerable wait before they do their next test."
He told BBC Radio Wales that Wrexham's waiting list is four to five months long.
The strikes, combined with long waiting lists, could mean learners have to redo their theory exam if they cannot pass their practical test within two years.
Mr Walker has heavy goods training booked this week but that has now been postponed by the strikes.
'I've lost a considerable amount'
"It just means I have an extra three days off and when you are self-employed you don't get paid for that," he said.
"I get paid over £100 a day for the training so I have lost quite a considerable amount of money this week."
The DVLA said the test centres affected are:
- Aberystwyth (Park Avenue)
- Bangor
- Bridgend
- Caernarfon LGV
- Cardiff (Llanishen)
- Cardigan
- Carmarthen
- Llanelli
- Llantrisant
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouth
- Newport
- Pembroke Dock
- Rhyl
- Swansea
- Wrexham
- Wrexham LGV
Some instructors have told the DVLA they are striking, but others will strike without notice.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said the vote for strike action was 86% by members who are "in despair".
He said that vote was "a historic high in the UK civil service" because "people have had 10 consecutive years where their pay rise is less than inflation but this year, with the cost of living crisis, with energy bills going through the roof, we are seeing in work poverty of the likes we've never seen before".
If you think your driving test will be affected by the strikes, here's what to do:
- If you want to change your test date, you can do so here. But you must give at least three working days' notice or you'll have to pay again
- If you don't want to change your date, you should still go to your driving test appointment unless the DVSA contacts you to tell you not to
- If your test cannot go ahead because of the strike, the DVSA will automatically rebook your driving test for you. The new test details will be sent to you within five to 10 working days
A UK government spokesperson said: "The PCS union's demands would cost an unaffordable £2.4bn at a time when our focus must be on bringing down inflation to ease the pressure on households across the country, protect the vulnerable and rebuild our economy
"Discussions will continue, but we can provide reassurance that we have comprehensive plans in place to keep essential services running and to minimise disruption if these PCS strikes do go ahead."