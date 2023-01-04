Anglesey: Gold and copper mining possible after survey
- Published
There are renewed hopes that minerals such as copper and gold could once again be mined on Anglesey.
A survey has found there were more deposits than were originally thought.
During the 18th Century, Mynydd Parys, near Amlwch in the north of the island, provided copper across the world.
The site is once again undergoing tests to determine the feasibility of it reopening, with its owner saying the recent survey identified encouraging amounts of minerals.
Anglesey Mining said the recent surveys showing large deposits of minerals, as it embarks on the next phase of securing new permits.
Mynydd Parys is one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits throughout the UK and the company said the last main exploration of the area under consideration was some 30 years ago.
The recent review of ore deposits means more drilling, sampling and surveys will be done with a long-term aim to bring mining jobs back to the area.
More deposits of minerals such as zinc, gold and silver were also found.
'Step in the right direction'
With a development decision possible by the beginning of next year, the company said any jobs created in the future would provide careers for the people of Anglesey.
"It's showing the company will be looking to investigate the site further and this is positive news," said councillor Aled Morris Jones.
"It's a step in the right direction."
Planning consent has been granted for the site but Anglesey Mining needs to renew its permits, take further environmental assessments, and secure finances before moving ahead.
However, the chief executive of the company, Jo Battershill, said he was confident the mine could once again be a big opportunity for the area.
He also said any further work would be underground and the site would remain open to walkers, who commonly use the site.
Anglesey Council said in a statement that the site remained an "area of historical importance for mining".
"In principle, we are supportive of mining work here, subject to complying with environmental standards and ensuring benefits for the local community," it said.
"Our conversations with Anglesey Mining will continue."