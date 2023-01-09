Brecon Beacons: Second body found after waterfall search
- Published
Police searching for a woman who went missing near waterfalls in Brecon Beacons National Park have found a body.
Dyfed-Powys Police were called just before midday on Wednesday after two people were spotted in the river at Ystradfellte Falls, Powys.
The body of a woman was found at the beauty spot on Thursday, while a second body was recovered from a river near Glynneath on Sunday.
The woman's family has been informed.
Fire services, mountain rescue and national air support services were involved in the large four-day search.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We can confirm that officers searching for two women who are believed to have entered the water in the Ystradfellte area on Wednesday (4 January) sadly recovered a second body from the river in the Glynneath area on Sunday.
"We would like to the thank colleagues from mountain rescue, the fire service and members of the public for their support during what has been a difficult operation."
Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said high levels of very fast-flowing water in the river along with deteriorating weather conditions provided many challenges to both the search and the recovery.
There was flooding in parts of mid and west Wales following heavy rainfall last week, with several alerts issued and firefighters carrying out rescues after people were left stranded in cars.
The Ystradfellte Falls are a series of four waterfalls set within Brecon Beacons National Park, which are linked by a walking path and popular with tourists and day-trippers.