NHS: Stop smoking and exercise more to help - health minister
- Published
People should stop smoking and exercise more to ease the burden on the NHS in future, Wales' health minister has urged.
Eluned Morgan said services had ramped up since 2021 but the demand, which had been "unprecedented", was not foreseen.
She said people had a "responsibility" to help before the NHS was unable to cope in the long-run.
It comes before nurses meet with ministers to discuss better pay and working conditions this week.
Nurses have described working conditions as "hell on earth" due to the number of people flocking to A&E.
It has resulted in members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) saying they would announce further industrial action unless the Welsh government meet them half-way on their pay demands at meetings on Thursday.
Ambulance workers are also set to strike on Wednesday in a series of planned walkouts this month.
Ms Morgan said an ageing population "is going to mean that we may need to make more difficult choices in future".
"I'm really sorry that we haven't been able to do better despite huge efforts that have been made across Wales," she told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
She said the government had been preparing for winter since April last year, spends more on social care than anywhere else in the UK and was performing "much better than England" in terms of emergency services.
She citied the NHS Wales 111 services that has been rolled out across the country, while the establishment of urgent primary care centres had diverted about 5,000 people away from A&E.
She added 100 new ambulance workers were also in the process of starting.
"We have put huge amounts of preparation in place... obviously it's not enough," she said.
"We have very high levels of ill health in Wales and people can help themselves, do more exercise, stop smoking, eat healthier."
Later, on BBC Radio Cymru's Dros Frecwast, she added: "I think it's important we have a conversation with people about what the expectations will be in the future."
GP Helen Alefounder, based in Conwy, said she did not believe "we've gotten to the bottom of" why pressures have been significantly worse in recent months.
"We know there's strep A, Covid, flu. They haven't crept up on us," she added.
On Monday she said her practice, which deals with about 18,000 patients, had 250 people on the urgent waiting list for call-backs by mid afternoon.
"You're effectively full, we can't close our doors because patients need to be seen, you just keep going and there has to come a point where you can't keep going anymore."
Jackie Davies, an elected trade member for the RCN, said the Welsh government was "fobbing us off" by not giving nurses a "meaningful pay rise", but that strike action was not just about pay, but "the quality of care for patients".
Ms Morgan said ministers were not able to give a higher pay reward to nurses in the current economic crisis but had fully explored the budget to provide an additional pay package this year.
The former nurse from Port Talbot said it was "very rare" that wards were at safe staffing legislation levels and that caused patients to "suffer".
She added: "I had a nurse crying to me the other day. Things that happened on her shift nearly broke her. It's hell on earth now, what's worse than hell?"
To ease pressures, the Welsh government has advised senior NHS staff to discharge people who are well enough to leave hospital, even if arrangements to care for them at home have not been finalised.