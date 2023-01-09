Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital
A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard.
Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day.
She died two days later at Royal Stoke University Hospital.
An inquest hearing in Ruthin has been adjourned until the conclusion of a police investigation.
Mrs Owen-Jones, of Dinerth Road, Rhos-on-Sea, Conwy, worked as a teaching assistant and hairdresser and had just visited her granddaughter moments before the incident.
Senior coroner John Gittins said she suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital's emergency department in a confused state.
Early the following morning she was transferred to the major trauma unit at Stoke but died on 3 January.
Mr Gittins said North Wales Police's investigation was continuing and adjourned the hearing to a date yet to be set.
In a previous statement, her family said they were heartbroken by her death.
They added: "She had a passion for life and her family, and was particularly looking forward to being a grandma to her newly-born granddaughter, April Rose."
Police have appealed for witnesses.