Tomasz Waga: Three jailed for beating drug rival to death
- Published
Three men have been jailed for beating a 23-year-old to death after he tried to steal cannabis plants from them.
Tomosz Waga had tried to take the drugs from a cannabis factory in a house in Cardiff in 2021.
Josif Nushi, 27, and Mihal Dhana, 29, both from Cardiff, were jailed for the murder for a minimum of 20 and 16 years respectively.
Hysland Aliaj, 31, of no fixed abode, was jailed for a minimum of 10 years for manslaughter.
Mr Waga's sister told the court his body was "dumped like a bag of rubbish".
"Tomosz had his entire life ahead of him, including a newborn son, who is now fatherless," she added.
All three men fled to Albania after the killing, but were extradited back to the UK to stand trial.
The investigation was one of the most complex and largest investigations ever undertaken by South Wales Police, with arrests in Albania, France and Germany.
The case involved organised crime groups from south east England and Europe, with Welsh officers paying tribute to Albanian police in particular.
The court heard Aliaj was a fireman in Albania and played a significant role in a rescue operation following an earthquake in the country, receiving an award for bravery.
Mr Waga and another man, Carl Davies travelled from East London to try and steal cannabis plants at a house in Newport Road, Cardiff.
News had spread among the criminal underworld that the crop was worth £120,000.
Beaten to death
News of the break-in reached the organised crime group protecting the factory and they descended on the house.
Mr Waga and Mr Davies were attacked with baseball bats and bricks and Mr Waga was dragged into a Mercedes car.
His body was later found dumped in the Penylan area of Cardiff.
He suffered 25 injuries to his head and mouth, bruising to his chest and damage to his ribs, arms and a degree of swelling and bruising to his brain.
His cause of death was given as obstruction to the airways by blood.
Sentences in full:
Josif Nushi, 27, of Ninian Road, Roath
- Murder: Life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years - minus 590 days on remand
- Wounding with intent: Five years - concurrent
- Conspiracy to produce a controlled drug: Three years - concurrent
Mihal Dhana, 29, of Colum Road, Cathays
- Murder: Life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years - minus 590 days on remand
- Wounding with intent: Four years - concurrent
Hysland Aliaj, 31, of no fixed abode
- Manslaughter: 10 years
- Unlawful wounding: 18 months - concurrent
- Conspiracy to produce a controlled drug: 22 months - concurrent
The victim personal statement from Tomosz Waga's sister was read to the court.
She said her mother, father, and Mr Waga's partner had tried to complete statements but could not because they were too upset.
"I wouldn't wish this kind of trauma on anyone, no matter what," she said.
"I have been living in survival mode since and the pain of not being there to comfort him in his last moments of life as his older sister has been unimaginable."
Ms Waga described the way her brother's body was disposed of as "inhumane".
"The way in which he was dumped like a bag of rubbish will haunt me for the rest of my life, as will seeing his lifeless and battered face during formal identification," she said.
"He was robbed of witnessing his son's countless precious moments and milestones, including taking his first steps or saying dad.
"It truly breaks my heart seeing him growing up without my brother present.
"He was my only brother, and despite the bad choices that he made on the night, he had a good heart, meant well. He loved football - and living life to the fullest."
Two other men, Gledis Mehalla and Mario Qato, were previously cleared of murder.