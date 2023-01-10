Lynette White murderer Jeffrey Gafoor allowed out on day release
The murderer of prostitute Lynette White has been granted day release from prison.
In 2021 the parole board decided Jeffrey Gafoor was "not suitable" for release after being given a life sentence in 2003 for the 1988 killing.
Detectives investigating the murder had said they were hunting a white suspect but five black and mixed-race men were arrested and charged with murder.
Tony Paris, Yusef Abdullahi and Stephen Miller were convicted in 1990.
Their convictions were later quashed by the Court of Appeal.
After advances in DNA technology, Gafoor was caught and jailed.
He was ordered to serve a minimum of 13 years after confessing to stabbing Ms White in a row over £30.
She suffered more than 50 wounds in a flat in Cardiff's docklands on Valentine's Day, 1988.
Last month the Parole Board considered whether he should be set free.
It is the fifth parole review following the end of Gafoor's minimum term of imprisonment.
The review, completed in December, also considered a victim personal statement.
A report to the Ministry of Justice confirmed Gafoor "had successfully undertaken temporary releases from prison".
It stated Gafoor could not be released "at this stage".
The report said: "The plan included a requirement to reside in designated accommodation as well as strict limitations on Mr Gafoor's contacts, movements and activities, but the panel concluded these plans were not robust enough to manage Mr Gafoor in the community at this stage."
In its decision, the panel concluded: "After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and other evidence presented in the dossier, the panel was not satisfied that Mr Gafoor was suitable for release.
"However, on considering the criteria for recommending placement in open conditions, the panel recommended that Mr Gafoor should remain in this location.
"It is for the Secretary of State to decide whether he accepts the parole board's recommendation.
"Mr Gafoor will be eligible for another parole review in due course."
The report recommended Gafoor remain in prison until he is next eligible for review.
His life sentence means if he is released, he could be recalled to prison if he breaches the terms of his licence.
John Actie, Ronnie Actie, Stephen Miller, Tony Paris and Yusef Abdullahi spent time in prison after being falsely accused of murdering Ms White.
Speaking on a BBC documentary about the case, A Killing In Tiger Bay, former Chief Constable of South Wales Police Matt Jukes said he was "sorry for the effect" on the lives of the so-called "Cardiff Five", who should be "recognised as victims".