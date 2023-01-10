Rhyl: Care worker struck off for stealing from patient
- Published
A care worker has been struck off after stealing thousands of pounds from a man he was looking after.
Kevin Franz, from Rhyl, stole £6,270 from Richard Elphick, a vulnerable man whose memory was deteriorating.
Franz was given a 12-month suspended jail sentence at Mold Crown Court in June 2022 for fraud by abuse of position.
His conviction led to a Social Care Wales fitness to practise committee hearing.
Franz, who did not attend the hearing, transferred the money into his account between November 2019 and April 2020.
Committee chairman David Kyle said his actions were a huge breach of trust and Franz had shown no insight or regret for the seriousness of the offence.
Mr Kyle described the fraud as premeditated and calculated.
Franz has 28 days to lodge an appeal against the decision.
Franz, who, a court previously heard, was now working as a delivery driver, was not represented during the hearing.