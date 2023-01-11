Wales weather: Further heavy rain warning for much of country
Forecasters have warned heavy rain will mean flooding and travel disruption is likely for much of Wales.
The Met Office yellow warning comes into effect at 21:00 GMT on Wednesday and runs until 17:00 on Thursday.
Up to 80mm (3.1in) of rain is expected on some higher ground, with 16 of Wales' 22 counties affected.
It follows a heavy rain on Tuesday, which led to a flood warning and dozens of flood alerts across Wales.
There were more than 10 active flood alerts in place across Wales on Wednesday morning.
The Met Office warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.