Ebbw Vale: Shoplifter pulled out manager's teeth
- Published
A fleeing shoplifter pulled out a supermarket manager's front teeth in a bid to escape, a court has heard.
Ben Stead, 28, of Rhymney, Caerphilly, tried to walk out of Morrisons with a trolley-full of alcohol worth more than £300 in December 2021.
He became violent after a manager attempted to stop him.
Stead was jailed for two years and eight months at Cardiff Crown Court after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft.
The court heard that Stead attempted to walk out of the Ebbw Vale Morrisons in Blaenau Gwent with £325 worth of alcohol.
Prosecutor Peter Donnison said when the supermarket manager confronted Stead, he said: "Come near me and I'll stab you.
"He then became violent and there was a physical struggle between them.
"While struggling on the floor, Stead bent his fingers right back and then proceeded to put his hand into his mouth and he pulled at his teeth causing them to break.
"His front facing teeth were pulled out.
"He also put his finger into Mr Thomas' eye and applied pressure. Mr Thomas described the pain as being excruciating."
Praised for bravery
Fellow shop workers stepped in to help Mr Thomas.
As well as losing his teeth, Mr Thomas suffered a broken finger and was bleeding from the ear and mouth.
The court was told he has since left his job causing him "a significant decrease in salary" since the attack in December 2021.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins praised Mr Thomas for his bravery.