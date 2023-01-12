Rhondda school pupils give own cash after school garden torched
Heartbroken pupils have been raising money to restore a school garden and bird hide wrecked by arsonists.
The vandals caused about £20,000 worth of damage at Bodringallt Primary School in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Head teacher Sion Howells said many of the youngsters who enjoyed the site do not have large gardens at home.
"When I came into the garden for the first time in daylight I had tears in my eyes because of how important this area is to the children," he said.
But the community has responded and helped raise more than £3,000 to fix the damage, including one pupil who donated his Christmas money.
Mr Howells described the act, which also damaged windows and a door, as "truly devastating", admitting it had made him "so angry".
"They love playing out here, they love learning out here, they love exploring at different times in the seasons," he added.
Mr Howells said he broke news of the attack to the children in small groups rather than at assembly.
"I didn't want them to be frightened because this was such an invasion, a violation of their safe space," he said.
"I had to tread very carefully by sitting and speaking with them."
One child asked: "Why did they do it?"
Mr Howells did not know, adding: "I have some ideas, which I shared. There was lots of upset and anger and proper disbelief."
People living near the school who saw the blaze, which happened on 5 January, called the fire service but the garden could not be saved.
Teacher Kailey Groves set up an online fundraising page after parents asked what could be done.
More than £3,000 has been donated in less than a week.
"My first target was £100 and it went to £150 straight away," Ms Groves said.
"We had a £1,500 donation which doubled what we wanted and we're still going up."
Ten-year-old Harveyjy was so upset and angry he donated his Christmas money to help repair the garden.
He said: "I felt so sorry for the school I donated my money, my Christmas money. The garden means a lot to everyone."
Whitney, 11, loved the garden and was terrified when she heard it had been destroyed.
"We played in that garden and we had outdoor learning and hot chocolate and biscuits," she said.
South Wales Police said it was investigating the attack and appealed for witnesses.