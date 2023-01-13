Newport: Helicopter blew away sign injuring passenger
A passenger waiting for a helicopter sightseeing trip needed stitches after the aircraft blew away a safety sign.
The Bell Jet Ranger was landing at West Usk lighthouse, Newport county, in September when a powerful downdraft dislodged the placard from a pole.
The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said in a report the sign had not been properly secured.
The sign had only been secured with two cable ties, but normally four ties in each corner would hold the sign down.
It was used for safety briefings before passengers were escorted to board the helicopter and was unsecured as the ground crew were in a hurry, the report said.
During preparations for a series of flights, cows had escaped from an adjacent field on to the roped-off temporary landing site and had to be removed.
The cordon and sign had been left set up overnight with windy conditions at the coastal site.
The following day, the pilot carried out eight uneventful flights but wind speeds were increasing.
As the pilot landed for the ninth flight of the day, the cable ties broke and the sign flew away, hitting the passenger.
No one had noticed the sign was not properly secured.
The AAIB concluded the placard could have been exposed to gusty weather but the powerful downwash of the rotor blades blew it away.
The helicopter operator has since improved training and has replaced plastic cable ties with a set of four-wire lanyards.