Cost of living: University students say crisis increasing stress
- Published
University is "a lot more stressful" during the cost of living crisis, students say.
It comes as the Welsh government announced £2.3m of funding for university mental health and wellbeing services.
The funding is intended to improve and promote money advice services in higher education.
It will also aim to help support students facing financial pressures by extending hardship funding.
Jemima Dufosee, a third-year student at Cardiff University, said the cost of living was "always in the back of her mind".
"You have to be more organised definitely, with food you have to organise how you're going to spend money," she said.
"For those that aren't organised, that can be quite stressful. Because they get to the end of the month and are like 'I've got bills due, rent due, and everything like that'."
Ms Dufosee described the move from school to university as a "big jump" and welcomed more funding for university mental health and wellbeing services.
Claire Dudeney, 22, a third-year student at Swansea University, said: "It's just uncertain, I don't really know what things are going to cost in the future.
"It's a lot more stressful, you're stressed when you go out that you have to make sure it's cheap. If it ends up being a bit more you're upset that you went out, even though you shouldn't be.
"At the moment we've got student finance, but will I be OK in the summer holidays? Next year as well, when I do a master's [degree], I would have liked to save money for it but obviously might not be able to."
Ms Dudeney said despite not having accessed student support herself, "she knows a lot of people who have".
"I've had experience through them and it seems pretty good," she added.
NUS Wales President Orla Tarn said: "The focus on boosting financial support services and making additional hardship funding available is welcome and necessary given the significant strain on university students' pockets right now."
Jeremy Miles, the minister for education and Welsh language, said: "I'm pleased we're able to provide more support this financial year so students can get financial help and maintain their wellbeing."
Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Lynne Neagle added: "Mental health and wellbeing services are a vital way to support students, especially when they face big changes like leaving home for the first time."