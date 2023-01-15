NHS: More Wales strike dates to be announced - nurses' leader
Dates for the next round of nurses' strikes are due to be announced shortly, a union leader has said.
Helen Whyley, director of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Wales, said the "best next step" would be for the Welsh government to continue pay talks.
"We feel absolutely at a point where we have no option but to imminently start to talk about next strike dates in Wales," she said.
The Welsh government has offered staff a pay rise of between 4% and 5.5%.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan also put a one-off payment on the table during talks with unions on Thursday.
Ms Whyley told BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement that the offer would not be considered, so the next strike dates "are being set... and they will be announced very, very shortly".
"Obviously for nurses the best next step is the Welsh government changes its approach to settling our dispute, gets back around the table and starts talking meaningfully about a pay offer.
"Unfortunately, that doesn't look like it's on the table at the current time."
Ms Whyley said action was being taken for "patient safety".
"Corridor care, that's absolutely normal, with not enough nurses looking after people," she said.
"For years we've just not been investing significantly in the nursing profession. We need to plan for where nurses will go in their careers, not just where they will start."
Ambulance workers are also planning further walkouts this month, according to Richard Munn from the Unite union.
He said industrial action was "very much a last resort" which was taken following "over a decade of real-terms pay cuts".
He welcomed talks with Welsh government but said the the offer was "not enough".
"Our members need a salary increase. A one-off payment only solves the problem temporarily," he said.
Ms Morgan said real-terms pay cuts were due to a decade of austerity measures at a UK level.
She said the one-off pay offer was the "beginning of a discussion".
"It maybe that we can't get very far but we are trying our best," she told BBC Politics Wales.