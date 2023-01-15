Wales weather: Met Office warns of ice and wintry showers
A warning of ice and wintry showers has been issued for parts of Wales.
The Met Office said the yellow warning, which covers north and parts of mid Wales, would last from 18:00 GMT on Sunday until 10:00 on Monday.
There is a higher risk people could be injured from slips and falls on icy surfaces and there could be travel disruption, the forecaster warned.
Showers falling as rain in low levels could also turn to snow on higher grounds, particularly in north Wales.
The areas affected by the warning are Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Powys and Wrexham.