Teachers to strike for four days in Wales after NEU ballot
- Published
Teachers in Wales are set to walk out for two days in February and two days in March after members of the NEU backed strike action.
The National Education Union (NEU) called for talks with the first minister to resolve the row over pay.
Teachers were offered a 5% pay rise last year but the NEU is seeking 12%.
A total of 92% of NEU members backed strikes, with 58% of members returning their ballot forms - more than the 50% turnout required.
The NASUWT union failed to meet the ballot turnout needed for action last week.
Last month, Wales' Education Minister Jeremy Miles said he did not "have the resources" to increase pay beyond the 5% recommended by an independent pay review body.
'Our intent is to continue dialogue'
With inflation at 10.7% in November, the offer has been dubbed a "pay cut" by union officials.
David Evans, Wales secretary of the NEU, said: "Our intent is to continue dialogue with Jeremy Miles as education minister, to see if we could resolve this without the need to go on strike.
"No one actually wants to go on strike. But our members feel they've been forced into this situation.
"Quite clearly, the way in which they voted in the ballot shows the strength of feeling that they have."
Before the ballot result a Welsh government spokesperson said: "The minister for education and Welsh language will be meeting with teaching and headteacher unions later this week to discuss the outcome of ballots."